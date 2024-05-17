Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $1,831,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $257.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

