Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 19,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

