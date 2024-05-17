Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

