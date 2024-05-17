Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,108 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

