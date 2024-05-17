Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

CLX stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $135.13. 467,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,332. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.