Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 110,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

