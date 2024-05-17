Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 710,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,759 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 352,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $64.19. 806,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,336. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

