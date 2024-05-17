Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,133 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,292,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,182.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.