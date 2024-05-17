Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 386,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,257. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

