Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after buying an additional 350,652 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 637,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,195. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.