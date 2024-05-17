Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

