Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.63.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,200. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

