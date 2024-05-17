Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,340,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $95.43. 14,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,346. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $682,463. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

