Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Bradley A. James Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $193,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,597. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $102.72.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Exponent by 20.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 157.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPO

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.