EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Lowered to $30.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.52 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

