Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £305,406.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.57.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.