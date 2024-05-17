Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FENC

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

FENC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 over the last three months. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.