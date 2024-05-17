Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.20. 22,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,496. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

