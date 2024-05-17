Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.94.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIHL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 141,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.