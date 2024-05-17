Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.14

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 200044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

