Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Harold N. Kvisle Sells 600 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total value of C$134,416.00.

Finning International Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$43.99. 339,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.28. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTT shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Finning International

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

