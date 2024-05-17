First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

FA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FA opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Advantage by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 115,370 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

