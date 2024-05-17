First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79.

