First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.69. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 4,877,533 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

