First Majestic Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 27,614 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 20,084 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 17,622,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,783. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

