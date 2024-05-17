First Majestic Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 27,614 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 20,084 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 17,622,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,783. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.