First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.7584098 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In related news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

