First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Resource Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.39. First Resource Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.