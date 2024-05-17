First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

First United Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. First United has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First United’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of First United by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First United by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

