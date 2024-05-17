Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Five9 stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 330,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

