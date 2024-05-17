Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,108.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $13.51 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

