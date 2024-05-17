Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,108.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $13.51 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.