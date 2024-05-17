Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 715,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.75. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flushing Financial

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.