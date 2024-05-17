Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

FTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Stock Performance

FTRE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 203,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

