Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1371267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

