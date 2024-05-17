Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

