Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $145,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $353,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $238.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

