Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.