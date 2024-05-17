Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

