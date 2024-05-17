Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,426 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.29. 758,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,836,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

