Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 666,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

