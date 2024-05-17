Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

