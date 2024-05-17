Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,963 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

