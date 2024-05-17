FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $32.00 at Macquarie

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of FOX

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.61. 137,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,178. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.