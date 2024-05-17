Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Frontdoor Stock Performance
Frontdoor stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 284,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Frontdoor
Frontdoor Company Profile
Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontdoor
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.