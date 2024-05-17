Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 284,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after acquiring an additional 938,541 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,288,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 304,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

