FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,054. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day moving average of $208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,199 shares of company stock worth $17,752,865 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

