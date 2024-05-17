Funko, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

View Our Latest Report on FNKO

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,575 shares of company stock worth $294,739. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Funko by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.