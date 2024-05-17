Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

