FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

FutureFuel Trading Down 0.8 %

FF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 49,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,255. FutureFuel has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.