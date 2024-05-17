FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Belite Bio, Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Belite Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.0 %

BLTE opened at $42.44 on Friday. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of -1.52.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

