FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Issued By Roth Capital

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sow Good in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sow Good’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOWG. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sow Good in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SOWG opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sow Good has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

