FY2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Lowered by Raymond James

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
