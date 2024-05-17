FY2024 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Lowered by Raymond James

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.